By Steven Downes

Huddersfield Town could face two new signings when they take on Ipswich this weekend.

The Tractor Boys have made moves in the January transfer market and have acquired two players: defender Jordan Spence and striker Kieffer Moore.

Spence began his career at West Ham United - making seven appearances - before having loan spells at Leyton Orient, Scunthorpe United, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons.

After a successful stint with the Dons, Spence signed for the club on a permanent basis becoming a mainstay in the promotion-winning side in 2014/15. Once in the Championship, Spence made the right back spot his own.

The 26-year-old made 33 appearances last season - racking up 71 appearances for the club in total.

Spence has also captained England at various levels below the Under 21s, but is yet to become a full international.

Moore's career path has been very different to Spence's, as the striker started his professional career at non-league Paignton Saints after Torquay's youth setup folded in 2012.

He signed for Conference South side Truro City later that year. where he played 22 times scoring 13 goals.

The 24-year-old then moved to Dorchester playing 13 times and scoring seven goals. Moore then signed for Yeovil Town who were then a Championship outift.

The forward made 50 appearances for the Glovers over a two year spell, scoring seven goals, before turning out for Norwegian side Viking and Forest Green Rovers.

Moore had a loan spell back at Torquay United earlier this season from Forest Green Rovers before signing for Ipswich on an 18-month deal this month - for a reported fee of £10,000.

Both players are eligible to make their Ipswich debuts at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.