Ipswich Town 0 Huddersfield Town 1: The key factors in Championship win number eight

“We’re Huddersfield Town, we’re top of the league.”

The song echoed around Portman Road long after Ipswich Town, the latest victims of David Wagner’s determined side, had been jeered off the pitch.

Town supporters know how their Ipswich counterparts feel, because there have been plenty of tough seasons.

It makes times like these all the sweeter.

We’re only 11 games into a 46-match season, Wagner won’t be getting carried away and he’ll do his utmost to ensure nobody else does.

LOOK: Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, 01.10.2016: Match Action from Portman Road

But that doesn’t mean Town fans, who have already savoured eight wins and a memorable draw at Aston Villa, can’t enjoy what they are seeing.

So what if their side aren’t getting the wider credit many supporters feel they should?

So what if Town ‘only’ win games by a one-goal margin (that’s now three by a 1-0 margin and five by 2-1s)?

And so what if fans of other clubs are having a dig at ‘little old Huddersfield’ via social media?

It doesn’t matter because Town are top, and they are there on merit.

And as we go into the season’s second international break, supporters have a fortnight to enjoy looking at the league table.

It might not last, but the current side look better equipped than any other to bring top-flight football to Huddersfield for the first time since 1972.

Town have a real sense of togetherness (even the coach driver was celebrating with Wagner and his players after the final whistle).

As well as good footballers, they have impressive fitness levels.

They have a clear plan of how to play, which at the moment, is working.

They are stubborn defensively, as shown by three clean sheets and the fact no divisional rival has yet to score more than once against them.

And they have goalscorers all over the pitch.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town

Christopher Schindler was the latest to count, becoming the 10th different player to put his name on the scoresheet.

His winner arrived in the 59th minute, and was Town’s first of the campaign from a set-piece.

Aaron Mooy delivered a corner from the Town left, Elias Kachunga made a clever decoy run and the German centre-back met the ball on the edge of the six-yard at the near post and glanced it into the far side of the net.

Cue celebrations for the 803 travelling fans in a 16,146 crowd who had seen Kachunga hit the right-hand post in the first half.

Kachunga was once again a bright performer in a Town side which showed three changes from Tuesday’s 2-1 home win over Rotherham United.

Wagner restored skipper Mark Hudson and fellow defender Chris Lowe after their one-match bans (Michael Hefele and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis dropped to the bench).

But Rajiv van La Parra, available after a suspension following his red card at Reading, had to make do with a place among the substitutes as Sean Scannell kept his place.

Jonathan Hogg, as expected, returned to midfield, but the unanticipated twist was that it was at the expense of Kasey Palmer.

Mooy moved up to No10, but returned to his usual deeper role in the second half following the introduction of Van la Parra for Dean Whitehead, with Wagner feeling an injection of pace would help open up an Ipswich side who had kept four clean sheets in their previous six outings.