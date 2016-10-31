Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mick McCarthy says there’s no way he will stand down at manager of Huddersfield Town’s Championship rivals Ipswich Town.

His 16th-placed side needed as stoppage-time goal to earn a 2-2 home draw against bottom side Rotherham United on Saturday.

Ipswich, beaten 1-0 by Town at Portman Road on October 1, have won only once in eight matches.

“Unless they can convince (chairman) Marcus Evans to sack me, I’m not going anywhere,” said McCarthy.

“You’d be very surprised if I said ‘I’m a little bit sick of that, I’m going to do one’. I’m not.”

The 57-year-old added: “The supporters carry a lot of weight, and people coming to watch want to see better football and better results.

“But I’m going to stay round here and try to make that happen. I’m certainly not going anywhere of my own volition.”

Ipswich had failed to score in six of their previous seven Championship games before Saturday.

Despite the late leveller, fans vented their frustration at the final whistle towards the former Republic of Ireland and Wolves boss.

“If you’re doing well you get all the adulation and people like you,” added McCarthy.

“If you’re doing badly at a football club you get the opposite side.

“At the minute we’re doing badly and I can understand it so I’m not going to complain about what they’re singing.”

Six Championship clubs have already parted company with their managers this season.