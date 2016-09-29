Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Ipswich Town surprise favourites to topple Huddersfield Town at Portman Road this weekend

  • Updated
  • By

There are also good odds available for the SkyBet Championship encounter to end in a draw according to betting comparison site SmartBet

Ipswich Town 0 Huddersfield Town 0, 17.10.15: The players emerge from the tunnel for the start of the match.
Ipswich Town 0 Huddersfield Town 0, 17.10.15: The players emerge from the tunnel for the start of the match.

Given their respective starts to the campaign, it’s a little surprising to see Ipswich Town installed as 8/5 favourites (BetVictor.com) to overhaul Huddersfield Town (who kick off as Marathonbet’s marginal 9/5 outsiders) when the pair lock horns at Portman Road on Saturday.

Admittedly, Huddersfield’s fine start to the season has been underpinned by their solid home form and they’re installed as bet365’s 10/3 shots to secure maximum points without conceding, odds that have attracted considerable support from punters, though the draw, priced at 23/10 by online firm Matchbook.com, has also proved popular.

Indeed, support for a score draw (10/3, Coral) has been described as ‘steady’ after the match stats team at bettingexpert.com pointed out that four of the pair’s last eight meetings ended all-square ; three of the other four were settled by a single goal.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Ipswich Town 0 Huddersfield Town 0, 17.10.15

VIEW GALLERY
Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town: The Huddersfield players warm-up on the Portman Road pitch before the start of the match.

In other markets,188bet offer 7/4 against it being goalless at 45 minutes, while Betfred post a market-leading 9/2 against both halves finishing on level terms.

Huddersfield are 12/5 (Paddy Power) to keep a clean sheet and backers anticipating a dearth of goals can get 14/5 (William Hill) against the fixture producing fewer than 1.5 goals.

In the correct score markets, 888sport mark 11/2 about it finishing 1-1 – a bet that has found widespread favour.

Elsewhere, punters expecting another close encounter may fancy running the rule over the 2/1 posted by Matchbook.com against the opening period ending level, while Skybet’s 5/1 for Huddersfield to win following a drawn first half also catches the eye.

Odds supplied by SmartBets , the customisable odds comparison site providing the very best odds on Huddersfield Town.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town calm over David Wagner Derby County managerial link

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates victory after beating Rotherham United.

The German boss is reportedly a potential target of the Rams who suspended current boss Nigel Pearson on Tuesday night

Previous Articles

How many times have Huddersfield Town won at Ipswich Town?

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town:Town's Nahki Wells holds his head in his hands after he misses a first-half chance.

History suggests David Wagner has his work cut out to bring back three points from Portman Road this weekend

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates victory after beating Rotherham United.
  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town calm over David Wagner Derby County managerial link
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    How many times have Huddersfield Town won at Ipswich Town?
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town still top - thanks to late Newcastle United goals
  4. Jonathan Hogg
    Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg set for milestone moment at Ipswich Town
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Ipswich Town surprise favourites to topple Huddersfield Town at Portman Road this weekend

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent