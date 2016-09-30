Ipswich Town a tough nut to crack for Huddersfield Town?

There might have been goal gluts in Newcastle and Glasgow this week as United beat Norwich City 4-3 in the Championship and Celtic and Manchester City shared six in their Champions League showdown.

But the indicators are against a similar outcome when Huddersfield Town head to Ipswich Town.

Just the one will be enough to send David Wagner’s side into an international break on top of the second tier for the second time this season.

But they will likely have to work hard to beat Polish goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Town reclaimed the leadership with Tuesday’s hard-fought 2-1 home win over Rotherham United , and kept it when Norwich failed to win at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Portman Road has hardly been a happy hunting ground down the years.

Town have claimed just two wins in 21 previous visits, the most recent in 1996.

On current form - Town have nine more points than their hosts after 10 games - the signs are hopeful.

Ipswich have scored only eight goals all season, just four in their last 10 games in all competitions, and haven’t netted for three games running.

There is discontent in the stands and Mick McCarthy, the Championship’s longest-serving manager (he was appointed in November 2012) is coming in for some stick.

Popular forward Daryl Murphy was sold to Newcastle for £3m and supporters say the club failed to bring in enough new blood.

On top of that, Murphy’s fellow Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick and frontmen Brett Pitman and Luke Varney are out injured.

In addition, problems for Teddy Bishop (broken nose) and Freddie Sears (groin) meant McCarthy ended up leaving two of his more creative players on the bench against Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday.

How many times have Huddersfield Town won at Ipswich Town?

That left the attacking onus on former Town trialist Leon Best, former Tottenham Hotspur man Grant Ward and on-loan Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence when Ipswich fought out their second successive goalless draw on home turf.

But while struggling for goals, Ipswich remain solid at the back and are unbeaten at home in the league this time. while Town have lost their last two on the road.