Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town: give us your ratings for the Terriers

  • Updated
  • By

Who stood out and who didn't as David Wagner's side record an impressive away victory at Portman Road yesterday afternoon

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town's Christopher Schindler is mobbed after scoring his side's goal.
An 58th minute Christopher Schindler header against Ipswich Town was enough for Huddersfield Town to maintain their position at the top of the Championship table.

It was a perfect way to sign off ahead of this week's international break – Town not back in action until the home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, October 16.

David Wagner 's side dominated throughout against a toothless Ipswich Town, Elias Kachunga hitting the post in the first half before Schindler broke the deadlock – heading in from an Aaron Mooy corner.

Town have now won eight of their first 11 league games and sit two points ahead of second-placed Norwich City.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.

 
Rate the playersRate the players
Ipswich Town
0
Huddersfield
1
Championship, October 1, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Mark Hudson
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Chris Löwe
    0
  • Dean Whitehead
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Sean Scannell
    0
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Substitutes
  • Rajiv van La Parra
    0
  • Michael Hefele
    0
  • Martin Cranie
    0
  • Submission / Results

