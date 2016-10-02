Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town: How the players rated

Huddersfield Town maintained their position at the top of the SkyBet Championship with an impressive 1-0 win over Ipswich Town yesterday afternoon.
David Wagner's side controlled the game against a toothless home side with Christopher Schindler getting the all important goal just before the hour mark.
Town now go into the international break two points ahead of second-place Norwich City and next face Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, October 16.
Below Examiner Football Writer Doug Thomson runs his eye over the Town's performance.
Danny Ward
A third shut out for the goalkeeper, who made the saves he needed to - 7 (out of 10)
Tommy Smith
Came out tops against Knudsen and Lawrence and also nearly scored as well - 8
Chris Lowe
Back in the side and made his contribution with a calm and efficient display - 8
Christopher Schindler
Very solid defensively and claimed first Town goal before being forced off - 8
Mark Hudson
Good to see his partnership with Schindler restored and a clean sheet recorded - 8
Jonathan Hogg
As busy and effective as ever, he helped Town keep a grip on the midfield contest - 8
Dean Whitehead
Dependable as usual, his half time substitution was down to tactics, not performance - 8
Sean Scannell
Began brightly enough, faded a little offensively, but still did job defensively - 7
Aaron Mooy
Started at No10 before dropping back to more usual string pulling position - 8
Elias Kachunga
Town’s top man who never stopped teasing the Ipswich defence - 8
Nahki Wells
Always a threat and ensured the home side could never be comfortable - 7
Substitutes
Rajiv van La Parra (for Whitehead, HT) - 8
Michael Hefele (for Schindler, 70mins) - 7
Martin Cranie (for Scannell, 87) - 7
