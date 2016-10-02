Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town: How the players rated

Huddersfield Town maintained their position at the top of the SkyBet Championship with an impressive 1-0 win over Ipswich Town yesterday afternoon.

David Wagner's side controlled the game against a toothless home side with Christopher Schindler getting the all important goal just before the hour mark.

Town now go into the international break two points ahead of second-place Norwich City and next face Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday, October 16.

Below Examiner Football Writer Doug Thomson runs his eye over the Town's performance.

Danny Ward

A third shut out for the goalkeeper, who made the saves he needed to - 7 (out of 10)

Tommy Smith

Came out tops against Knudsen and Lawrence and also nearly scored as well - 8

LOOK: Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, 01.10.2016: Match Action from Portman Road

Chris Lowe

Back in the side and made his contribution with a calm and efficient display - 8

Christopher Schindler

Very solid defensively and claimed first Town goal before being forced off - 8

Mark Hudson

Good to see his partnership with Schindler restored and a clean sheet recorded - 8

Jonathan Hogg

As busy and effective as ever, he helped Town keep a grip on the midfield contest - 8

WATCH: Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after sealing a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Dean Whitehead

Dependable as usual, his half time substitution was down to tactics, not performance - 8

Sean Scannell

Began brightly enough, faded a little offensively, but still did job defensively - 7

Aaron Mooy

Started at No10 before dropping back to more usual string pulling position - 8

Elias Kachunga

Town’s top man who never stopped teasing the Ipswich defence - 8

Nahki Wells

Always a threat and ensured the home side could never be comfortable - 7

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town's Nahki Wells holds off the challenge from Ipswich Town's Kevin Bru.

Substitutes

Rajiv van La Parra (for Whitehead, HT) - 8

Michael Hefele (for Schindler, 70mins) - 7

Martin Cranie (for Scannell, 87) - 7

Did you go to yesterday's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?