Tom Lawrence will aim to continue a hot streak of form when Ipswich Town visit Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

And he could have a new frontline partner in the form of Kieffer Moore.

Ipswich have signed the 24-year-old from National League promotion chasers Forest Green Rovers while Lawrence, 23, is on a season-long loan from Leicester City.

And Portman Road manager Mick McCarthy, who is preparing for a Tuesday-night FA Cup third-round replay at Lincoln City, has confirmed the Wales international cannot be recalled this month.

Lawrence has bagged doubles in each of the last two games, the 3-2 Championship win over Blackburn Rovers and 2-2 Cup draw with Lincoln, also at home.

And he has five in the last three, with the Suffolk side seeking a third win in four league games when they visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

Former Manchester United man Lawrence has also had loans at Rotherham United, Blackburn and Cardiff City since joining Leicester in 2014.

Ipswich fans are keen for a permanent deal.

But McCarthy warned: “Every time he scores it puts him further out of our reach.

“I’m glad he’s here, of course, and scoring goals. If it wasn’t for him we’d be up a very muddy creek and without a paddle.

“Thankfully we’ve got him and he’s playing as well as he is.

“I could hear the fans singing ‘Sign him on, sign him on’.

”That would be lovely, but I think he’ll have a few more options than Ipswich Town to be honest with you, although we’d like to be one of them.”

Meanwhile, Moore, 24, has scored 10 goals in 21 league appearances for Forest Green and Torquay United, where he had a brief loan spell earlier this term.

The 6ft 6in frontman played in the Championship for Yeovil in 2013/14.

He is unavailable for the Lincoln replay.

McCarthy said: “Two of my very best signings were Michael Kightly (who he took to Wolves from non-league Grays Athletic) and Tyrone Mings (who he signed for Ipswich from non-league side Chippenham Town). They both cost diddly squat.”