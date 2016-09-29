Ipswich v Huddersfield Town: Pick your team to start at Portman Road

Huddersfield Town travel to Ipswich this weekend looking to prolong their stay at the top of the Championship table.

Portman Road has not been a happy hunting ground for Town in recent years , winning the last game at the East Anglian stadium in September 1996.

But this has been a season of record breaking for Huddersfield Town, who sit proudly at the top of the Championship table after 10 matches.

WATCH: David Wagner talks about selection headaches and squad rotation

Who would you like to see in the Town team to take on the tractor boys this weekend?

Does Kasey Palmer keep his place in the team? Do Mark Hudson, Chris Lowe and Rajiv Van La Parra slot straight back into the line up? Or do Michael Hefele, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Sean Scannell keep the starting berths?

Have your say using our team selector gadget below.