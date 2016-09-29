Login Register
Ipswich v Huddersfield Town: Pick your team to start at Portman Road

  • Updated
  • By

Use our gadget to select your team for the weekend clash

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town travel to Ipswich this weekend looking to prolong their stay at the top of the Championship table.

Portman Road has not been a happy hunting ground for Town in recent years , winning the last game at the East Anglian stadium in September 1996.

But this has been a season of record breaking for Huddersfield Town, who sit proudly at the top of the Championship table after 10 matches.

WATCH: David Wagner talks about selection headaches and squad rotation

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner on Selection Headaches and Squad Rotation
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Who would you like to see in the Town team to take on the tractor boys this weekend?

Does Kasey Palmer keep his place in the team? Do Mark Hudson, Chris Lowe and Rajiv Van La Parra slot straight back into the line up? Or do Michael Hefele, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Sean Scannell keep the starting berths?

Have your say using our team selector gadget below.

 
Pick the team

Pick your team for the Huddersfield game against Ipswich, then share it with others and see the most popular selection by all fans.

SquadYour starting xi
  • GK
  • D
  • M
  • A
    Your starting xi
    Drag player to position
      To use our widget to select your team click / tap here
      Comments
      Show more comments

      Huddersfield Town calm over David Wagner Derby County managerial link

      Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates victory after beating Rotherham United.

      The German boss is reportedly a potential target of the Rams who suspended current boss Nigel Pearson on Tuesday night

      We're only looking forward says Huddersfield Town boss as Leeds United trip looms

      David Wagner says the current Championship table is irrelevant

      Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates victory after beating Rotherham United.
      1. David Wagner
        Huddersfield Town calm over David Wagner Derby County managerial link
      2. Huddersfield Town FC
        Where do Huddersfield Town stand in attacking efficiency table?
      3. Huddersfield Town FC
        Why boss missed the Newcastle United goals which kept Huddersfield Town top
      4. Huddersfield Town FC
        Ipswich Town surprise favourites to topple Huddersfield Town at Portman Road this weekend
      5. The Derby
        Championship transfer rumours: Serie A side keen on Chelsea's Championship loanee

