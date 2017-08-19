Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner laughed off suggestions Huddersfield Town are favourites to beat Newcastle United on Sunday.

Town are second in the embryo Premier League table following their opening 3-0 win at Crystal Palace and are now preparing for their first home top-flight game – in front of the live Sky TV cameras – in 45 years.

Asked at his PPG Canalside press conference if being favourites brought extra pressure, Wagner burst into laughter.

“We are favourites? Where have you heard this?” he beamed.

“It is a crazy world that Huddersfield Town are favourites in the Premier League.

“This game is totally open in my opinion and the only important thing is that we have a chance.

“This is the perfect scenario – we are at home for the first time in the Premier League and we feel we have a chance.

“It is not an extra-ordinary chance or a big, big chance. But all we can ask for is a chance, and we have that.

“Crystal Palace was the perfect result for us and a good performance, which helps us to have more trust, more belief and more confidence.

“We are not experienced in this division, so it’s more important we have quick points on the board.

“It was important to show we can be competitive and, hopefully, we can show this again against Newcastle.

“We have to be at our best and we have to try and make it as uncomfortable as we can for them.

“Our preparation was about intensity and winning battles all over the grass – and that’s what you want.

“We will have to produce that again, because it doesn’t matter if Newcastle have to make three changes, they have high quality players in their squad to come in.”

Newcastle won 3-1 at the John Smith’s on their last visit only in March, en-route to the Championship title.

So does Wagner feel it’s a totally different proposition with two new-look squads on show?

“I don’t think so to be fair, because it’s still a Rafa Benitez team that will be very good and very organised,” he said.

“They will have a good shape and be difficult to break down and this doesn’t change, so we will have to be very good in our details.

“We will have to make a lot of things right to be successful. If we lose concentration it will be very difficult.

“We have to be very focused and very concentrated because it is an open game. Hopefully we can bring our best and hopefully we can be successful. The only thing we can ask is that we are at our best.”