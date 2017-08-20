Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez believes it was the wrong time to be playing Huddersfield Town after witnessing his side lose 1-0 at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

The Magpies have now lost back-to-back games and lie fourth bottom of the table on their own return to the Premier League.

Asked if he was "envious that Huddersfield had kept their momentum after promotion," Benitez said: "They were playing at home and it was their first game in the Premier League.

"We knew their fans would be very excited. We were trying our best."

Newcastle have failed to score in either game so far this season and Benitez said: "My experience of the Premier League is that you have to take your chances."

The Toon were hit by injuries and forced to play players out of position and Benitez was asked if Newcastle were good enough to stay up.

He said: "We will only improve over time and we will score goals for sure.

"I am not happy because we have lost our first two games. It's a learning process and we have to learn quickly.

"We will be working hard to prepare the team for every game."