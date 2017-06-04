Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's on-loan midfielder Aaron Mooy has had a "perfect year" with the West Yorkshire club.

The Australia international joined Town on loan from Manchester City at the start of the season, quickly becoming a crucial cog in the Terriers' midfield.

Mooy was named Town's player of the season earlier in the campaign before helping David Wagner's side achieve promotion to the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years.

That was something the 26-year-old never imagined when he first joined the Terriers.

“When I first knew I was going to Huddersfield we looked into everything about the club and where they finished last year, it was 19,” Mooy told City TV.

“I was just trying to think, play as many games as I can and if they stay up then that’ll be alright.

“To go on to make the play-offs, go through all the play-offs and win the finals, I could never imagine it.

“It’s been the perfect year.”

Mooy also revealed his delight with his parent club this week, praising City's decision to loan him out to the West Yorkshire outfit.

He told M.E.N Sport: "I couldn't believe it but I just knew City would be the best option for me to move forward.

"It's great to have them believe in me and give me the opportunity to come back over. I'm very grateful.

"I definitely think I'm a better player now than at the start of the season. It's been a joy, I wouldn't change it.

"Playing in high pressure games likes the other day, you can't buy that experience.

"If there's not pressure, you're not really going anywhere. It's always good to have pressure.

"The coach was great for me, I learned a lot tactically and also the more games you play the better your confidence and understanding of the game.

"It's something that will help me in the long run."

Mooy is now gearing up for a season in the Premier League, whether that be with City, Town or elsewhere.

And he revealed how the Aussie players of old kindled his love for the English game.

He said: "I was quite young, 10 or 11, and I used to watch the Premier League on TV.

"I grew mad with football. It's always been my dream. [Mark] Viduka, [Harry] Kewell were people I used to look up to - still do because everyone knows them for what they did over here. They were very important for their teams and in Australia."