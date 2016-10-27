The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s more than 23 years since Huddersfield Town last won at Fulham - Ian Ross was the man at the helm and Iwan Roberts the player on the scoresheet in the 1-0 third-tier victory in April 1993.

In five subsequent visits to Craven Cottage, the best Town have managed is a 1-1 draw, in 1999/2000 and last season.

All points are welcome, but surely Town have a decent shout of taking all three this time? Championship football is seldom straightforward.

And Fulham do have some good footballers with a proven scorer in Chris Martin up top.

But they trail third-place Town by 11 places and 10 points and haven’t won a league game on their own turf since defeating Newcastle United 1-0 in the first game of the season.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's open training session ahead of trip to Fulham FC

Birmingham City, Bristol City and neighbours Queens Park Rangers have all won the banks of the Thames.

Now boss David Wagner aims to add to Town’s away wins at Newcastle, Leeds United and Ipswich Town as he pits his wits against Slavisa Jokanovic.

An international midfielder with the former Yugoslavia and once the boss of Watford, Jokanovic likes a passing approach.

And his Fulham team tend to line up in the same 4-2-3-1 formation as Town.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on Dean Whitehead and competition for places

Wagner made four changes as Town bounced back from defeat at Preston North End to beat Derby County last Saturday.

There will have to be at least one new face in the starting side in West London, where midfielder Jonathan Hogg serves a one-match suspension.

Dean Whitehead is an obvious choice to come in, but Wagner also has Ivan Paurevic and Philip Billing to call on.

And will he stick with Michael Hefele at centre-back, or recall skipper Mark Hudson, who started his career at Fulham?