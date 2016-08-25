Login Register
Why it's no fear for Huddersfield Town ahead of Wolves visit

David Wagner says his side face a tough challenge - but one they can win

Wolves manager Walter Zenga will be in the away dug-out at the John Smith's Stadium

David Wagner has warned his Huddersfield Town players that Wolves will be “strong competitors” at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But the boss insists his table toppers have what it takes to make it 13 points from 15 going into the first international break.

Wagner’s side go into the game two places and two points ahead of the Black Country team, who are unbeaten in both Championship and League Cup.

A third home win out of three in front of another bumper crowd is the aim.

“Just like Barnsley, it will be another tough game,” said Wagner, whose side defeated the visiting Reds 2-1 in front of 20,001 last Saturday.

“And just like Barnsley, we hope another big crowd will give us great support and play their part.

“Wolves are a strong side, confident and good in the transition game.

“They are able to handle the ball well and they work very hard.

“We must make the details of our game right to beat them, and we have every reason to be confident and trust in ourselves.

“We will try everything to keep our unbeaten (league) run going.

“We respect Wolves, but we never need to fear an opponent.”

