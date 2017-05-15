Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town played out an entertaining goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday yesterday to tee up the second leg of the play-off tie at HIllsborough on Wednesday.

Town dominated the match and came closest to scoring when Izzy Brown's off-balance strike clipped the top of the bar in the first half.

Wednesday set up for the draw and tried to hit the Terriers on the counter, but looked toothless going forward despite their multi-million pound attacking talent.

Here Rory Benson shares five things he learned from the play-off semi-final first leg.

1. It's all to play for

Both head coaches will be happy enough with a goalless draw in the first leg.

The two sides are still in the tie and will back themselves to do the business at Hillsborough on Wednesday.

The draw has teed the second leg up perfectly for a real barnstormer.

2. Ain't nobody like Elias Kachunga

The Congolese international had an exceptional first half yesterday and caused problems for the Owls all over the pitch.

His eagerness to get back on the grass and help out the team saw him run out of steam in the second half, but he showed no signs of rust after missing three matches on the spin.

Kachunga will be a vital asset for Wagner and Town at Hillsborough on Wednesday.

3. A goalless draw is a better result for Town

Sheffield Wednesday came to frustrate Town - which they did well - but Town fans should not be disheartened with a 0-0 scoreline.

The Terriers have been caught out when teams have set up in similar ways earlier on in the season.

At Hillsborough the onus will be on Wednesday to come at Town - a style Town have a better record against this season.

For example, Town beat Newcastle United when the impetus was on the Geordies to go forward, but the Terriers lost when the Toon soaked up the pressure at the John Smith's Stadium before striking on the counter.

4. The fans continue to impress

The atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday was by far the best I have ever experienced.

The tifo before the match followed by 90 minutes of noise coming from the home fans was a credit to the club and exactly what Dean Hoyle and Sean Jarvis had asked for ahead of the first leg.

With it being the last home match of the season, it is important to recognise the incredible support given by all those who have paid their money and dedicated their time to the club this year.

5. Town can contain Fernando Forestieri

Wednesday's top scorer had netted five goals in eight games against the Terriers going into yesterday's match.

The Argentinian loves scoring against Town and has terrorised them on multiple occasions.

But a few firm early challenges yesterday seemed to knock the 27-year-old off his stride and Michael Hefele had the beating of him in the latter stages.

Town will once again have to keep Forestieri quiet on Wednesday if they are to secure a spot at Wembley on May 29.