It's all about the response as Huddersfield Town tackle QPR

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner (left) with Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton before Tuesday's Championship clash at the Amex Stadium

The Beeb have lost the Great British Bake Off and Huddersfield Town’s unbeaten start to the Championship campaign has gone up in smoke.

Now, after being burned sat Brighton and Hove Albion, can David Wagner find the recipe to get back to winning ways at home to Queens Park Rangers?

WATCH: David Wagner on QPR clash

In this country, only two teams have gone through a league season unbeaten, the Invincibles of Preston North End back in 1888/89 and Arsenal in 2003/04.

We all knew Town were going to lose at some point.

The big question is how will they react?

To borrow Iain Dowie’s phrase, one of the signs of a genuine promotion contender is their bouncebackability.

The next two games (it’s Reading away a week on Saturday) could tell us much about whether Wagner’s early leaders can maintain their challenge at the top.

Football is often about fine margins, and Town could easily have been hosting QPR having drawn at Brighton.

It took a slip by keeper Danny Ward to let Albion in.

Now the on-loan Liverpool man will himself be aiming to respond with a third clean sheet in four.

Wales international Ward won’t be the only keeper in the spotlight.

Huddersfield-born former Town player Alex Smithies will be hoping to face his former club for the first time since his £2m move to QPR at the start of last season.

The 26-year-old and his teammates were hit for six by Newcastle United at Loftus Road as Town were slipping up at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

It was QPR’s heaviest ever home league defeat.

Confidence will surely be brittle, so can Town take advantage and chalk up a sixth win in their eighth second-tier game?

Town haven’t beaten QPR in six attempts, their last win in this fixture coming courtesy of an Andy Booth goal on home turf in Division Two (now League One) back in January 2002, when Lou Macari was manager and his side made the play-offs.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s 14th-placed side (his squad also includes centre-back Joel Lynch, a £1.2m summer buy from Town) are no mugs.

They have already won at Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic this season.

But it will be a disappointment if Town fail to underline their Terrier identity and snaffle all three points.