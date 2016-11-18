Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town skipper Mark Hudson is looking forward to two reunions at Cardiff City.

The centre-back who is hoping to return to the starting side in South Wales spent five years with the Welsh club before his September 2014 transfer to Town.

And he played under new Bluebirds and former Town boss Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace.

Now the 34-year-old centre-back is hoping fourth-bottom Cardiff can climb the Championship table - although obviously not at third-placed Town’s expense.

“Every time I think about my time at Cardiff City I’ve got a smile on my face, it’s the same with my family,” said the Guildford-born player.

“I’ve got to worry about the club I’m at now but still, I’ve got friends at Cardiff who I want to see do well.

“It’s been difficult for the fans, they’re fantastic and always back the team, so I want to see them with smiles on their faces.”

Hudson, who started out at Fulham, had the best part of a season under Warnock at Selhurst Park before joining Charlton Athletic in May 2008.

“I’ve played under Warnock, they’ll be up for it and at it,” he said.

“We certainly won’t underestimate them. It’s a good fit, obviously I know him, and I knew he would take it if it was offered.

“He’ll do well and bring the good times back. He’s so good with the press and players, he’s got that big character Cardiff need.

“He gets the best out of players and you can already see that he’s brought in players who suit him.

“When I saw it I thought it was a very good match.”

Hudson, left out at the expense of Michael Hefele for the 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City before the international break, hasn’t played at Cardiff since leaving the club.

He helped the Bluebirds beat Town 3-1 there in one of his last games for them before heading North and was kept out of last season’s meeting, which his old club won 2-0, because of injury.

Hudson has featured 13 times this time around and 96 for Town in total, taking his overall career tally to 461.

He’s contracted until 2019 after signing a deal which includes a transition into coaching (he is already under way on his UEFA qualifications).

“I’m starting to come to the end of my playing career,” he explained.

“I get on really well with the boss here and I’m learning from him and adding that to the other managers I’ve played for.

“When I do hang my boots up I’d love to go into management.”

Cardiff hope to have former Town forward Anthony Pilkington back from injury - he missed the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United before the international break.