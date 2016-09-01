Huddersfield Town supporters were elated with their club's business on transfer deadline day and over the window as a whole.

Town kept hold of their core players , including striker Nahki Wells who had been linked with a move to Newcastle United, Norwich City, Aston Villa, Derby County and Leeds United.

Left-back Jack Senior was the only player to leave , with Town bolstering their youth team ranks with two under-18 signings .

WATCH: Blake Welton and Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town's transfer deadline day

Fans were over the moon with Town's summer, having signed 12 players early in the window and full-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis after Jason Davison left the club on loan to Groningen.

Many other Championship clubs were busy on deadline day - with Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, Preston and Wigan all bringing in three on the final day of the window - but Town were happy to sit back and watch the drama unfold.

Here's what the fans had to say on Twitter after a quiet deadline day around the John Smith's Stadium.

What a top transfer window from #HTAFC, business done early, one late buy to replace Davidson, no panic buys and kept all best players.. — George Webb (@hkrlance) September 1, 2016

When your top of the League do you really need to sign anyone? #htafc pic.twitter.com/WVgCgz7Oid — Andrew English (@andy_english) August 31, 2016

For one transfer window I can say I'm over the moon with it! Only slight downer on it was not a 3rd striker apart from that, all good #htafc — Ronan_2️⃣7️⃣C (@Ronan_27CReal) August 31, 2016

Happy with that. Wells stays put, business done early. 3rd striker would been a bonus but enough players to chip in with goals #htafc — Steve B (@stevinho21) August 31, 2016

Quiet night on #TransferDeadlineDay for #htafc. Happy with out transfer dealings anyway — Sean Makin (@sean_makin) August 31, 2016

Our best summer transfer window since we've come up coupled with our best start to the season.



Optimism overload for us Town folk #htafc — Elliott (@elliotthtafc) August 31, 2016

13 players in

Wells stays

13 points from 15

Top of the league

Best chairman in the league #htafc — Lewis (@Lewismaynard9) August 31, 2016

Don't know why everyone panic buys on #DeadlineDay #htafc got their business done early. Well done Deano, Wagner & Webber. — Stephen Roebuck (@Stephen_Roebuck) August 31, 2016

Wells has stayed, the signings we have made look solid, time now to go win the league #htafc — Joe Kelly (@JoeKelly14) August 31, 2016

#HTAFC fantastic work town well done all for keeping a truly fantastic team together#wagnerrevolution utt — Richard Scholefield (@RichardScoff) August 31, 2016

DH took stick from some folk not long ago re Wells apparently going. Deserves credit as do DW & SW for the business done this summer. #HTAFC — Terrier1987cas (@Terrier1987cas) August 31, 2016

It's all set up perfectly for @nahkiwells to score the winner at Leeds next week #htafc — Harvey Cawtheray (@HCawth_) August 31, 2016