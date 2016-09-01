Login Register
"It's set up perfectly for Nahki Wells to score the winner at Leeds": Huddersfield Town fans react to transfer deadline day business

  • Updated
  • By

Town fans were happy to say the least

David Wagner and Nahki Wells

Huddersfield Town supporters were elated with their club's business on transfer deadline day and over the window as a whole.

Town kept hold of their core players , including striker Nahki Wells who had been linked with a move to Newcastle United, Norwich City, Aston Villa, Derby County and Leeds United.

Left-back Jack Senior was the only player to leave , with Town bolstering their youth team ranks with two under-18 signings .

WATCH: Blake Welton and Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town's transfer deadline day

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton and Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town's Transfer Deadline Day
Video loading
Video loading

Fans were over the moon with Town's summer, having signed 12 players early in the window and full-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis after Jason Davison left the club on loan to Groningen.

Many other Championship clubs were busy on deadline day - with Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, Preston and Wigan all bringing in three on the final day of the window - but Town were happy to sit back and watch the drama unfold.

Here's what the fans had to say on Twitter after a quiet deadline day around the John Smith's Stadium.

Transfer deadline day

is over in

Transfer deadline day 2016

Transfer deadline day is over in Transfer deadline day 2016
Previous Articles

LATEST: Transfer speculation over Huddersfield Town hot shot Nahki Wells

The striker is being linked with two of his club's Championship rivals

