Huddersfield Town were comprehensively beaten by Bristol City yesterday, with the Terriers nowhere near their best at Ashton Gate.

Lee Tomlin kicked off the scoring, before Tammy Abraham made it two ahead of half time.

After the interval, Aden Flint added to Town's despair with a David Cotterill spot-kick rounding off the scoring.

Here Rory Benson reviews a shocking day at the office for the Terriers.

1. The international break couldn't have come at a better time

David Wagner had to deliver a crucial team talk at half time, but the head coach couldn't refocus his players for the second 45 minutes at Ashton Gate.

Now Wagner and his backroom staff have two weeks to get the wheels back on the bus and galvanise the squad for the Championship run-in.

There are no matches to contend with but this could well be the biggest fortnight in Town's recent history.

2. Philip Billing has some growing up to do

Don't get me wrong - I'm a huge fan of Philip Billing and I've previously stated he is Premier League quality - and I stick by that.

But having given away a penalty and been second-best for a large proportion of the match, you want personalities in the side who will continue to fight for pride in the dying minutes.

With five minutes to go, the Dane pulled out of a challenge for a header in the centre of the park, leading to a Robins break.

I'd like to see a bit more fire from Billing in such situations - something he can learn from experienced campaigner Dean Whitehead.

3. It's silly season

No one predicted Town to be beaten at Ashton Gate - but not many would have had Newcastle to draw at St Andrew's.

The Toon Army have been quick to remind me about an article I wrote about the Geordies 'feeling the pressure' a couple of weeks ago.

But the fact is we're at that point in the season when anything can happen, and it's way too soon for any side to be counting their chickens.

I have no doubts Town will take it right down to the wire.

4. This was very much an anomalous result

I've never seen Town play so badly this season as they did at Ashton Gate.

But with 14 minutes of added time in the first half following Jonathan Hogg's fractured neck bone, this was far from an ordinary match.

From the players' perspective, watching your teammate suffer such a shocking injury must unsettle you and I'm happy to attribute Town's poor performance to that moment - if they can show their 'Terrier identity' again after the international break.

5. Football is only a sport

Hogg's horrific injury puts into perspective just how little football really matters in the grand scheme of things.

Yes, we all want Town to win as many games as possible, but the positive announcement that the combative midfielder is safe and back home with his family outweighs the negative result on Friday.

We should celebrate that this weekend, even though Town were comprehensively beaten.