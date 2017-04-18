Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 with Derby County yesterday, with the Terriers being pegged back by a late Jacob Butterfield strike.

Collin Quaner got the visitors off to a flying start, flicking Martin Cranie's cross past Scott Carson in the ninth minute.

But Town began to lose their grip on the game in the second half as the Rams cranked up the pressure.

And former Terrier Butterfield broke Town hearts with two minutes of normal time remaining with a deflected strike from the edge of the area.

Here is what Rory Benson learned from the deflating draw at Pride Park.

1. It's squeaky bum time

It was a strange Easter weekend in the Championship, with Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United - and to a lesser extent Reading and Sheffield Wednesday - all doing their best to slip up in the run-in.

Newcastle's loss to Ipswich could have opened the door for the chasing pack, but both Town and Leeds could not secure a victory to pile more pressure on Rafa Benitez's side.

What the weekend has proven is that any of the second to seventh placed sides can lose any match and there will still be a few twists and turns before the regular season ends.

2. It's time to forget about automatic promotion

Although Town are still mathematically in with a shot at automatic promotion - and they bettered second-placed Newcastle's score this weekend - three points were needed at Pride Park to really keep the top two dream alive.

The Terriers are seven points behind the Magpies with one match in hand, but with only four to play it is looking increasingly likely that the Toon will bounce straight back up to the top tier.

Now is the time for David Wagner and his men to secure play-off football before resting the key players so they are in prime condition for the post-season.

3. Collin Quaner is hitting form

One player not to rest is Collin Quaner.

The big German forward struggled early in his Town career, but has now found the net in his last two matches and will want to keep building on his form and confidence in the run-in.

If Quaner can bag a couple more in Town's last four outings, his confidence will be sky-high going into the play-offs - should Town get there.

4. Winning has become the norm

Although fans were unhappy with a draw yesterday after a defensive display from their side, the point still handed Town their first four-point league haul over Derby in a season since 1983/84.

But winning has become so regular for Town that four points from a team out of the play-off race is now considered a failure.

Let's stay positive and remember that nobody - not even Wagner - would have predicted Town to go unbeaten against Derby at the start of the season.

5. Town must not lose on Saturday

Saturday's match against Fulham is significant because of the points on offer, but also because of the psychological effect a defeat could have on both sides.

If Town are beaten, the Cottagers will have done the double over the Terriers and could well face them again in the play-off semi-finals - with Slavisa Jokanovic's side backing themselves to do the business against Town again in the post-season.

And a fourth defeat in seven matches could affect Town's mental preparation for the run-in, let alone the play-offs, with three more matches to go after the weekend.

A Town win however would all but secure play-off football and give the Terriers a boost should they face Fulham in the play-offs.