Huddersfield Town are in a three-horse race for automatic promotion, according to Sky Sports anchor Scott Minto.

Newcastle United lead the league with Brighton & Hove Albion a point behind.

Town are six points behind the Seagulls, but have a game in hand - against Wolves - and Minto thinks the Terriers are the last side in the hunt for a top two spot.

Leeds United are eight points behind Brighton with eight matches still to play, but the former Charlton, Chelsea and Rotherham man believes the Whites have left their promotion push too late.

The player-turned-pundit told the Chronicle: "I said it would be between three teams: Newcastle, Brighton and Norwich.

"But Norwich fell away and Huddersfield jumped into the gap but it’s still a three-horse race in my opinion. Leeds have left it too late.

"It’s going to be fascinating when the international break finishes and we get the last eight games because I think there’ll be a few twists and turns along the way.

"Newcastle’s home form makes the next two a bit more interesting, but it will be a major surprise if they don’t take six points from Wigan and Burton.

"My next game at St James’ Park is the Preston home game and I think that’s going to be an interesting one. They’re playing very well and they’re not out of the promotion mix yet. All of the top eight is uncertain.

"But they [Newcastle] should go up and Brighton will too."