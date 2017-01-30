Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Table-topping AFC Emley lost a second successive away game in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League First Division.

They slipped to a 4-2 defeat at promotion rivals Pontefract Collieries, who went second, five points behind the Huddersfield side with two games in hand.

Penistone Church are third, also five points behind Emley with two games in hand.

There are two automatic promotion spots above the four play-off places.

And Emley will aim to get back on track when they host Brigg Town on Saturday.

A hat trick by Jordan Turner and Christopher Jackson’s goal won it for Pontefract on a heavy pitch.

The home side led 3-0 before Emley scored through Liam Schofield and Sam Jerome to spark hopes of a fightback.

However Turner’s hat-trick clinching goal sealed it for the hosts.

Emley went into the game having won 4-2 at Selby Town to make the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

And in the opening stages, Matthew Jackson hit a post.

But Pontefract went ahead after 28 minutes, when Turner slotted past keeper Graham McLachlan.

Turner notched a simple second after an Emley defensive mix-up 10 minutes later.

And when Jerome slipped on the muddy surface 10 minutes into the second half, Pontefract’s Jackson pounced.

Emley pulled one back when Schofield’s cross evaded home keeper Ben Saynor and ended up in the net.

Then Jerome atoned for his earlier error to force a second goal and set up a grandstand finale.

However Turner eased home nerves with his third of the afternoon.