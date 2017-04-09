Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest this weekend, with the defeat all but ending the Terriers' chase for automatic promotion.

Eric Lichaj netted the first for the Reds after 20 minutes, before Jamie Ward sealed the three points after the interval.

Town never really got going at the City Ground and will hope they can get back to winning ways against Preston on Good Friday and secure play-off football in the post-season.

Here Rory Benson reflects on a disappointing defeat to the relegation-fighting side.

1. Creativity remains a problem

Of Town's 12 league defeats, eight have come to nil, highlighting Town's issues in attack.

Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer remain on the injury list and their return to the fray cannot come soon enough.

Although Aaron Mooy played superbly in the number 10 role against Norwich, he was ineffective against Forest and his steel was missed alongside Jonathan Hogg in the number eight role.

2. The unpredictable nature of the Championship strikes again

Town were outplayed by Forest yesterday, with the Reds shutting down the Terriers' usually expansive style of play.

And although a maximum of three wins would guarantee play-off football for Town, they are not home and hosed yet.

It just goes to show what an unpredictable league the Championship is, when Town fans have gone from looking to automatic promotion to fearing the worst in three matches.

And there will be plenty more thrills and spills before 5pm on May 7.

3. Play-off football is far from guaranteed

With Town and Reading losing this weekend and Leeds United and Fulham winning, the play-off picture gets much more blurred.

Although Town are still seven points ahead of the Cottagers, they still have to play each other in two weeks time.

Town face Preston and Derby County before Slavisa Jokanovic's side visit the John Smith's Stadium, and if they fail to win either, the Terriers could soon find themselves scrapping for sixth spot.

4. Away form is a concern

Assuming Town do go on to win three more matches and secure play-off football, the Terriers' away form will be a concern.

The Terriers have won just two of their last five matches away from home, with eight of Town's 12 defeats coming away from the John Smith's Stadium - with five of those defeats coming by two goals or more.

With the Terriers only winning three of 14 home victories by more than one goal, a two-legged play-off semi-final may hold heartbreak for the Town faithful.

5. It's time to get behind the side

With just six matches left, Town need all the backing the fans can muster to help them into the play-offs come May.

From there it's a lottery, but the fans can play a huge part in pushing the team over the line.

Now is the time to get behind the team, urge them on and help build positive momentum to take - hopefully - into three play-off matches.

The defeat yesterday was disappointing, but Town have still hugely exceeded expectations - now let's help the side get the job done.