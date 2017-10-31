Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler admits he "does not care" about personal praise if the Terriers are not picking up results in the Premier League this season.

Town were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool at the weekend, despite Schindler and the rest of the back four defending superbly for the first 50 minutes of the match against a talent-packed Reds team at Anfield.

But the 27-year-old vice captain is not interested in individual plaudits when Town fail to claim any points.

When asked about the praise bestowed upon him by pundits, Town's play-off final penalty hero said: "I don't really care to be fair.

"It's always nice for every human being to get praise, but - especially in football - it's one day like this and another day it's negative.

"I try to keep this pushed away from me - especially before games - and just focus on my performance, focus that my body is ready for the challenge and that's what I do.

"I try to give my best for the team and if we win that's even better.

"It's useless for me if I make a good performance and we lose.

"As well today [Saturday], I can't remember a mistake I made and I made some good clearances but if you lose 3-0 nobody is interested.

"I think the best is if you have a clean sheet and a good result and a good performance, then everyone sees you."

One man who has come into his own in the Premier League in recent matches is Schindler's central defensive partner Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen.

The Dane has not taken long to form a strong partnership with Schindler - something the German is not surprised by.

"I had a good feeling with him straight away," he said.

"It's tough to go to a foreign country and have a different style of playing football and it's not easy at the beginning, but I was really confident that he would play an important role within our squad with his experience and that's what he does.

"I'm not really surprised about his performances and, similar to me, that's what your job is - it's what you get paid for and it's what we try to do the best."