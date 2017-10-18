The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Huddersfield Town forward Iwan Roberts believes no-one should get too downhearted with the club’s current form.

The 2-0 defeat last weekend at Swansea City saw Town’s winless streak extend to seven games in all competitions, but the 49-year-old believes it is part and parcel of the learning curve the side are on in the top-flight.

“You can’t get too downhearted with this run of form, it’s going to happen in the Premier League,” Iwan Roberts told the Examiner.

“It’s a ruthless division with some very good sides and it won’t be the last time Huddersfield Town may go four, five, six games without a win.

“The key is that everyone sticks together when they come - everyone stays focused and determined.

“All that matters is that they are still in the Premier League at the end of May.”

Having watched David Wagner’s men throughout last season’s promotion-winning campaign, the Liberty Stadium loss last Saturday was the first time Roberts had seen the club as a Premier League side.

And the Welshman believes Town have made a solid start to top-flight life with the 4-0 thumping at home to Tottenham Hotspur just another lesson the team will learn from.

“Tottenham are capable of doing that to any side in the Premier League, they’ve got so much talent,” Roberts added.

“So there’s been a bit of a hiccup of late with no wins in five but it’s been a good start.

“They got a good point and clean sheet up at Turf Moor and were very unlucky against West Ham United, which is not an easy place to go.

“But the start they gave themselves – the two wins at Palace and at home to Newcastle United gave everyone a confidence boost they can compete at this level.”