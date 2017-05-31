Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Izzy Brown has given Huddersfield Town fans a glimmer of hope he might return next season to play in the Blue and White stripes.

The on-loan Chelsea forward has certainly become a fans’ favourite while in West Yorkshire.

Brown has played in the top flight for both West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea and is keen to progress his career having spent the first half of the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Rotherham United.

On his tease to Town fans of a possible return he said: “I want to play at the highest level possible.

“I definitely think I can play in the Premier League and you just never know, I might come back to Huddersfield.

“I’ll be waiting at Chelsea whatever happens, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Brown, like all the players, has written his name into Huddersfield Town legend as not since 1972 have Town seen top-flight football.

However, it could all have turned out differently for Brown, who says the experience at both ends of the table this season has been valuable.

“At both of them I have learned so much,” he said. “When you are at a struggling team and fighting in every game to get the three vital points, it is hard.

“Then when I came here, we played a good style of football, and its enjoyable, so I have had the two different – an up and down season.

“I’ve enjoyed it at Town so much, every day you look forward to going into training, it is an amazing club this, which deserves its place in the Premier League.

“Every day is something new. The manager at first only wanted me to think about the defensive side of the game.”

Although the game at Wembley stayed at 0-0 for 120 minutes, Brown had a glorious chance in the first half which was harder to miss than score.

He continued: “It was my first time playing at the stadium, it is bigger than what you expect it to be; it is amazing walking out and seeing everyone, I’m just so happy right now.

“When I missed that chance in the first half it was going through my head a little bit, but I knew we had to go and win the game.

“We changed the style, where we were a little more reserved. We only pressed when we needed to, because the pitch was so big we couldn’t do it all the time.”

On gaining promotion to the Premier League, Brown said: “It is a great achievement for all of us, to do it the way we have, twice on penalties is just amazing.

“I’m proud of all the boys, and everyone is so happy right now, you see how hard people work every day in training, every day every player gives 100%, I think throughout the season we deserve this moment.

“I think when we beat Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion back-to-back, that’s when everyone realised we are an amazing team with some amazing players. Everyone started to believe from then, and since then the belief has been strong.”