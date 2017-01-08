Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner's side progressed to the FA Cup 4th Round with a comfortable win over Port Vale at the John Smith's Stadium.

Jack Payne scored twice to end a run of six cup matches without a win for the Huddersfield Town, opening the scoring mid-way through the first-half.

Kasey Palmer's deflected strike doubled Town's advantage before substitute Harry Bunn curled home a lovely shot and Payne tapped home his second.

The victory never looked in doubt for the SkyBet Championship challengers – having too much class for the managerless League One strugglers.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. Fluid Football

After the impressive win at Norwich City a few weeks ago, some fans rather tongue-in-cheek declared Huddersfield Town as 'Yorkshire's Barcelona'.

Stroking the ball around and controlling possession has always been a trademark of David Wagner's side but the German head coach demonstrated another similarity with his Catalan counterparts yesterday afternoon.

Resting both Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga, Town played a fluid system up front with no out-and-out striker - Jack Payne, Kasey Palmer and debutant Izzy Brown all sharing the responsibility to great effect.

2. Harry Bunn silenced his critics – sort of

After being linked with a move away from the club and putting in a low-key performance against Blackburn Rovers last weekend, Harry Bunn answered his critics – to some extent.

Coming off the bench, the winger/forward scored one and assisted another – cupping his hands to his ears in his goal celebration as if to silence the doubters.

But lets put the performance in perspective – it was a 30 minute cameo against a tiring lower league side and more is still expected of the 24-year-old if he is to thrive at the John Smith's Stadium.

3. Izzy Brown looks class

Less than 24 hours after signing on-loan for the club and having his first training session with his team-mates, Brown could have been forgiven for being a little off the pace.

Not the case though as the debutant, also celebrating his 20th birthday, put in a fine first performance in a Huddersfield Town shirt.

If it is a sign of things to come then Town fans are in for a real treat for the rest of the season....

4. Philip Billing needs to keep it simple

After thunderbolts against Nottingham Forest last season and Cardiff City this campaign, the youngster is starting to gain a reputation for spectacular long-range goals.

Now every time the 20-year-old receives the ball in space he has the urge to shoot, encouraged by the fans.

Too many times Billing's efforts frustratingly ballooned high and wide yesterday afternoon and sometimes keeping it simple can be just as effective.

5. Game of Firsts

All things are relative and it must be remembered Huddersfield Town were playing a struggling side from the league below.

Nevertheless, as the old adage goes, you can only beat what is in front of you and it was refreshing to experience a number of 'firsts' yesterday afternoon.

Not only Izzy Brown's debut but the first time Huddersfield Town have won a cup-tie since beating Chesterfield in the Capital One Cup in August 2014 to give David Wagner his first cup victory as boss.

And it was the first time Town have scored more than twice in a match since demolishing Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road last March.

With a trip to Sheffield Wednesday on the agenda next weekend, let's hope the goals keep flowing against the Yorkshire rivals.