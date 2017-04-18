Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown returned to PPG Canalside today to link up with his Huddersfield Town teammates ahead of the final four matches of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder picked up a knee injury against Bristol City in March and returned to his parent club for treatment shortly after.

The injury forced him to withdraw from a first England U21 call-up and ruled him out of five Championship matches with the Terriers.

But Brown was back in training today as David Wagner's side warmed down from the 1-1 draw against Derby County yesterday - with the Town man announcing his arrival at Canalside on Instagram.

The re-introduction of the Chelsea youngster could not come at a better time as Town have struggled without his creativity in the centre of midfield.

Town's medical team will now assess Brown ahead of the weekend visit of Fulham, with head coach Wagner likely to take his time over reintegrating Brown into the side - with one eye on the likely upcoming play-off campaign.

The news has been greeted with elation by the Town faithful, who are keen to have the youngster back as soon as possible to help with their promotion push.

Here's how the fans reacted to the news...