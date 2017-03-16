Brown dreaming of Premier League football at Town next year

Brown looking forward to taking on Tammy Abraham

Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown wants to play his football with Huddersfield Town in the Premier League next season.

The 20-year-old joined David Wagner's 'revolution' in January and hit the ground running for the Terriers, bagging four goals in 14 appearances.

And Brown admitted his ideal scenario would be to play his football at Town again next year - in the Premier League.

"It's a dream to play in that league and obviously at Chelsea it's difficult to break through into that first team - everyone knows how hard it is," he said.

"My ideal scenario would be Huddersfield get to the Premier League and I come back here next season.

"But we cannot predict the future too much.

"I'm just happy to be playing at Huddersfield right now and focusing game-by-game."

And although Brown is dreaming of top flight football with Town next season, he knows there's still a long way to go in the Championship this campaign.

He said: "We believe that that's where we belong - the Premier League.

"All of the boys know in the back of the heads that's the dream, but none of us really seem to talk about it because we just tend to focus on each game as it comes and we don't want to get ahead of ourselves looking at the Premier League when we've got so much to fight for in the Championship.

He added: "We don't really look towards the future too much because we need to focus on each game and take it as it comes.

"We have Bristol on Friday and that's another massive three points.

"Every game is like a cup final and we know if we win the remainder of our games you never know what could happen."

Despite Brown's sterling form at Town, the youngster knows that opportunities in Chelsea's first team are rare.

But he is confident he will be given a chance - it's just up to the youngster to take it.

"If you work hard and always give the best you can you'll get a chance," said Brown, who faces former Blues teammate Tammy Abraham when Town travel to Bristol City on Friday.

"When that chance comes you have to be ready and take it - if you don't, you can't complain because you didn't take it.

"Marcus Rashford is a perfect example.

"He got a chance in the Europa League and scored two goals on his debut. That's history now and he's a full-time member of the team.

"For a young player to see things like that happen you know it's possible.

"At Chelsea you see [Nathaniel] Chalobah getting on the bench and coming on so it is possible."