Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It took a brilliant goal by Izzy Brown to unlock stubborn Ipswich Town.

But once the on-loan Chelsea forward had scored his first goal for Huddersfield Town four minutes before the break, there was only going to be one winner.

David Wagner’s promotion chasers still haven’t scored three times in a Championship match this season.

But they have now won one by a two-goal margin after Christopher Schindler scored 12 minutes into the second half.

See Collin Quaner's personal message to Town fans:

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Collin Quaner personal message to Town fans Share this video Watch Next

Town have also completed a first double of the campaign, German centre-back Schindler having also netted in the 1-0 at Ipswich back in October.

The Portman Road success was the eighth of the season, Saturday’s the 15th.

And it was a great way to bounce back from the disappointment of that 2-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday the week before.

It was also achieved without the services of Aaron Mooy, who has been so influential this season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town players celebrate with fans after victory over Ipswich Share this video Watch Next

The Australian international midfielder missed out against Mick McCarthy’s men because of a back injury.

It was the first time he had failed to feature since signing on loan from Manchester City during the summer.

There’s no doubting Mooy’s talent and contribution, but Town shrugged off his absence impressively.

Jonathan Hogg made a welcome return after four games out a (thigh injury) to produce a typically effective engine-room performance.

And Philip Billing recorded his fifth and most impressive start of the season as Town dominated to pile on the pressure for visiting boss McCarthy.

Ipswich were booted out of the FA Cup at non-league Lincoln City on Tuesday.

And their manager really needed a more positive response than this.

Ipswich put defence first, with three centre-backs and two banks of players across the pitch.

But Town, with Rajiv van La Parra included after three matches out with a knee problem instead of suspended Jack Payne, got livelier as they game progressed and always looked capable of getting through.

After Elias Kachunga had come close with a couple of headers, Brown finally made the breakthrough.

The highly-rated 20-year-old bagged three goals during his loan stint at Rotherham United earlier his season.

His fourth of the campaign arrived after he latched onto Chris Lowe’s pass, brushed off Andre Dozzell to surge forward, and shot home right-footed from outside the area.

Schindler’s was a well-struck left-foot shot after visiting keeper Dean Gerken could only parry a Billing drive.

The goal was initiated by Lowe’s well-delivered free kick from the right.

And this was a good afternoon for Town’s left-back, who played his part in a seventh league clean sheet.

Both Lowe and right back Tommy Smith got forward to supply crosses, while Michael Hefele and Schindler worked well in tandem in the middle of the back four.

Hefele might even have claimed his second Town goal, but got his legs in a tangle late on when a clean touch would surely have left Gerken beaten rather than able to collect.

A third certainly wouldn’t have flattered Town, but at least that goal difference is back up to plus two.

And as well as looking forward to the return of both Mooy and Kasey Palmer, who missed a second game with a hamstring strain, Town fans can also anticipate a first sight of striker Collin Quaner.

The German missed out against Ipswich as international clearance following his £500,000 move from Union Berlin was not received in time.