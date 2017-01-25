Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells says there are more goals to come from his new Huddersfield Town teammate Izzy Brown.

Boss David Wagner has brought in the Chelsea forward on loan to bolster his side’s Championship promotion bid.

Town are also in the FA Cup, and head to Rochdale in round four on Saturday.

England Under 20 international Brown made his debut in the 4-0 third-round home win over Port Vale.

His league bow came in the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

And his sweetly-struck first Town goal arrived in the 2-0 home win over Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Wells, who has scored seven times this season, was delighted to see Brown’s shot go in.

“I have talked with Izzy, who has come in and done well,” explained the Bermudian.

“He came in for the Port Vale cup-tie then played in a really tough game against Sheffield Wednesday.

“Izzy is a young player with a lot of talent and an eye for goal.

“He just has to keep working hard and helping the team as much as he can.”

Centre-back Christopher Schindler got Town’s second against Ipswich.

“Goals are coming from different places at the minute and it is important that people are chipping in and making a difference,” added Wells.

“It was always going to be a tough game against Ipswich. We didn’t expect them to come here and let us roll them over.

“They aren’t in the greatest form, but they certainly made it difficult for us out there on the pitch.

“We know this is our fortress, this is our home and we also know that if we want to challenge for the play-offs we need to pick up as many points at home as possible.”

Wells admits he was disappointed not to score himself against Ipswich, but was pleased with his overall contribution.

“The most important thing is that we got the three points,” he said.

“I got through a lot of work and can come off the pitch proud of my efforts knowing I did a good job.

“I contributed to a good performance, kept the ball well and helped to create chances.

“Although nothing fell for me in that game, I know I just have to keep my head up and carry on with how I am performing.”