An 82-minute volley from Philip Billing gave Huddersfield Town all three points against their promotion rivals Reading FC at the John Smith's Stadium.

In a game of few chances, the midfielder reacted quickest to fire in from close range after Tommy Smith's initial shot diverted into his path.

Town could have broken the deadlock in the first-half, Izzy Brown fouled by Tyler Blackett only for Reading keeper Ali Al-Habsi to save from Rajiv van La Parra's resultant spot-kick.

The victory sees David Wagner's men move to only four points behind second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with the Royals still in fourth - four points behind Town having played a game more.

However, Royals boss Jaap Stam felt his side deserved something from the game and believes his side should have had a penalty after forward Lewis Grabban collided with Danny Ward in the 52nd minute.

Reading boss Jaap Stam said: "I think it was a penalty and I think the keeper touched him. You could see from the reaction of the players.

"But we didn't get the penalty and sometimes this happens. It's disappointing that we did not get at least a point.

“It's a game of fine margins and sometimes you need a little bit of luck - we have played against a good side in Huddersfield and there was not a lot of difference between the two sides.