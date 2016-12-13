Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jack Boyle scored the equaliser as Huddersfield Town Under 23s drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers at PPG Canalside.

And Frankie Bunn’s side – ending a run of four straight defeats in the Professional Development League – almost had a winner through Fraser Horsfall with the last of the match, but he was flagged offside.

Bolton took the lead on the hour with a back-post tap-in, after a sustained spell of pressure.

Boyle put Town back in it with 18 minutes left, driving home a shot after a corner was cleared to him.

Town included trialist striker Enock Likoy-Elumba (ex-Bolton) in their line-up, along with senior goalkeeper Joe Murphy.

The first-half was a scrappy affair, but it livened up in the second half and Horsfall almost snatched the win at the end.

Town: Murphy, Hanson, Cogill, Dyson, Horsfall, Kane, Spencer, Booty, Boyle, Likoy-Elumba, Warde. Bench: Dorrington, O’Brien, Scott, Carvalho, Edmonds-Green.