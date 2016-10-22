Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Jack Payne’s personal agenda at Huddersfield Town has a priority right now – scoring more goals.

The 21-year-old midfielder arrived at the John Smith’s in a £500,000 deal from Southend, where he was an outstanding Player of the Year.

He’s made a positive impact so far, making 10 appearances and being voted man of the match in the 3-1 defeat at Preston, when he shone at No10 despite Town’s worst display of the campaign.

WATCH: Jack Payne on his relationships within the Huddersfield Town squad

Payne’s only goal, however, was the winner at Newcastle United and, while that was a moment he’ll never forget, he’s keen to see his name on the scoresheet far more often to cement his step up to Championship level.

“I am used to scoring goals and I definitely want more here,” said Payne, who netted nine last season and eight the previous campaign.

“It’s a challenge, but I am really enjoying playing in the Championship and there are certainly no easy games.

“Just look at Derby County. Their midfield are very strong, but hopefully we can come out on top and we are certainly looking forward to the battle.”

For a Londoner, Payne says he is quite a “chilled” person and has got used to the “chilled” atmosphere of living in the north.

Playing in such a “tight” squad has undoubtedly helped.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's Jack Payne on life up North

“I think we have a good balance of experience and youth in our squad,” he said.

“The likes of Deano (Whitehead) and Skip (Mark Hudson) have really helped me to settle in, but everyone in the squad sticks together.

“I think I have a good relationship with the other midfielders on the pitch, and I get on quite well with Nahki (Wells) and Kasey (Palmer), but we have a great squad.

“I thought I did quite well at Preston but, obviously, none of us were happy with how it went.

“The boss has told me he wants me to make things happen on the pitch and to get shots off, and I think the No10 position is perfect for me, even though I am still learning as much as I can off the other players.

“I can play either side as well, but I think No10 is my favourite and it’s good to know the boss has got faith in me.

“He wants me to work the keepers harder when I get in a position to shoot, but he wants me to keep doing the same things generally and that’s good.”