Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne has joined Oxford United on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old joined Town on a free transfer from Southend United last summer and made 23 appearances for the Terriers - netting twice.

Payne's first goal came at St James' Park last August, with the right-footed finish sealing an impressive 2-1 win over the eventual Championship victors - the Terriers' first away win against the Magpies since the 1953/54 season.

The youngster will now spend the 2017/18 season at the Kassam Stadium with the U's, who were promoted from League Two in the 2015/16 campaign.

Town have the option of recalling Payne in January, while his loan can be extended should Oxford qualify for the League One play-offs.

Last season Oxford finished eighth - four points outside of the play-off places.