Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne has joined Oxford United on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old joined Town on a free transfer from Southend United last summer and made 23 appearances for the Terriers - netting twice.
Payne's first goal came at St James' Park last August, with the right-footed finish sealing an impressive 2-1 win over the eventual Championship victors - the Terriers' first away win against the Magpies since the 1953/54 season.
The youngster will now spend the 2017/18 season at the Kassam Stadium with the U's, who were promoted from League Two in the 2015/16 campaign.
Town have the option of recalling Payne in January, while his loan can be extended should Oxford qualify for the League One play-offs.
Last season Oxford finished eighth - four points outside of the play-off places.