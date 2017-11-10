Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jack Payne is enjoying his loan spell away from West Yorkshire so far this season, having scored two goals and notching nine assists in League One already this campaign.

But the 23-year-old admitted he has no thoughts of rejoining Town before his loan deal expires in the summer.

Town have had some issues in the number 10 role this season, with Kasey Palmer picking up an injury and new signing Abdelhamid Sabiri having to settle for starts in the development squad for the moment.

Therefore, recalling Payne may well have made sense for Town - especially after his fine form at the start of the season - but the diminutive midfielder is not expecting to play for the Terriers at any point over this campaign.

He told the Oxford Mail: “I came here to play every week and I’m happy here.

“I haven’t been told anything and I won’t get told anything, but as far as I know I expect to be here for the whole season.

“It’s important for me. I’m a footballer and I want to play every game I can – that’s what I’ve been doing here.

“It’s great for me and I feel like I’m an important part of the team, which means a lot.

“I just hope we can be successful as a team, because then it will be perfect.”

Although Payne himself may not be predicting a recall, his parent club are keeping close tabs on him this season, as manager Pep Clotet revealed.

He said: “I’m in contact with Huddersfield every week – they call me or text me to see how Jack is doing.

“It’s very important for him the (style of) football we’re playing and that helps him a lot.

“He’s very happy to be with the Oxford family and that’s a good job from everyone at the club.

“We know that Huddersfield, from what they tell me, are very focused on his development.”