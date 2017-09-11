Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jamie Carragher and Sam Allardyce both commended Huddersfield Town’s Christopher Schindler for his performances so far this season.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher told Sky TV viewers he has been really impressed with Town’s German centre-back.

“I picked out some instances from the Newcastle game and Schindler was a colossus,” said Carragher.

“It’s not often you see central defenders being so dominant.”

Allardyce added: “He is fantastic.

“Aerial prowess is very important in the Premier League in both boxes.

“Your central defender has to defend not only boxes from back to front but from wide areas as well, and that’s his particular strength. He will stop an awful lot of chances being created against Huddersfield.”