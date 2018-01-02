Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town slumped to a 3-0 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on New Year's Day.

The Terriers battled well in the first half and went into the break level, but a cool volley from Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez set the 2015/16 Premier League champions on their way to a comfortable victory.

Islam Slimani netted the second for the Foxes before Marc Albrighton rounded off the scoring on the first day of 2018.

Here are five things Rory Benson learned from the clash.

1. All eyes will be on tonight's matches

Although Town lost at the King Power, it wasn’t too bad a day for the Terriers, with free-falling Stoke City losing and Bournemouth and Brighton only mustering a draw .

Although Newcastle United claimed victory, the other teams below Town only gained a maximum of a point on David Wagner's men.

Town will be hoping for a couple of draws - between Southampton and Crystal Palace and West Brom and West Ham - and a Swansea loss to Tottenham Hotspur tonight, to make the week another minor success.

2. Christopher Schindler is a machine

In what was a jaded performance by the Terriers, Christopher Schindler once again stood out - despite missing just one Premier League match all season.

The centre back performed admirably at the heart of the defence, winning headers and making crucial tackles to snuff out the Foxes’ attacks.

His teammates may have looked fatigued, but Schindler's performance did not dip throughout the match. It looked as though he could have kept playing for another 90 minutes on the same level.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

3. The January window has come at the perfect time

Although Schindler may be a machine, some of his teammates looked worn out by the hectic schedule.

But with the January transfer window now open, Wagner can bring in cover for certain positions, allowing Town's ever-presents to take some well-earned time off.

The addition of Terence Kongolo to the Terriers’ squad could allow Schindler or centre-back partner Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen some time to recuperate after their exceptional first half to the season.

4. A lack of creativity rears its head again

Town had a couple of half-chances in the first period, but struggled to carve any firm opportunities throughout the clash.

Although Steve Mounie didn't particularly trouble the Leicester defence, the Benin international needs more service if he is going to get on the scoresheet - as we saw against Crystal Palace and Brighton earlier in the season.

Maybe it's time for Town to go more direct - especially away from home.

5. FA Cup weekend comes as a blessing in disguise

The Town fans' focus will understandably be on the Premier League this year, with the cup competitions coming as an unwelcome distraction.

However, the FA Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers this weekend does give Wagner the opportunity to rest players such as Schindler, Zanka and Aaron Mooy, who have played in every match over the recent busy period.

Although a win in the cup would be preferable, a loss to the Trotters on Saturday would likely be accepted by fans if the Terriers go on to beat West Ham in the Premier League the following weekend.