An early look at the strikers Huddersfield Town could target in January

Huddersfield Town fans will be interested to see what moves boss David Wagner might next make in the transfer window.

The most talked about position so far this season has been the striking options, with most Town fans who took part in our survey wanting an extra option up top.

Elias Kachunga is Town's leading scorer with four goals and although Nahki Wells now has three after his strike at Preston North End, the general consensus from supporters is that another forward is needed.

WATCH: David Wagner on his impact at Huddersfield Town

As good as Kachunga and Wells are, they are similar types of player and Town fans would like to see something a bit different come off the bench after the January transfer window.

The depth in striking options was perhaps most evident on Saturday as plan B seemed to be to throw Michael Hefele and Mark Hudson up front.

Here are eight players that Town could look to bring in during the January transfer window.

Tom Kennedy chases down Scunthorpes Kevin Van Veen

Kevin Van Veen

Town chairman Dean Hoyle has said if the club is anywhere near the top end of the table come January then he may be willing to loosen the purse strings a little more than usual.

The club could look to bring in someone low key but with just as much ability.

Kevin Van Veen has so far played sixteen games for Scunthorpe United scoring six goals.

The Dutchman is contracted until 2018 however Scunthorpe might be willing to let him go for a fair price.

Van Veen is a quality player in League One and may well fit in well with the Town squad if he were to be signed and he would bring a different skill set to Town's current striking options.

Brett Pitman celebrates for Bournemouth

Brett Pitman

Brett Pitman currently at Ipswich Town is a player with vast experience at this level.

A no-nonsense type of striker, he is quite prepared to do the dirty side of the game.

Although contracted until 2018, the Town hierarchy might be able to persuade the tractor boys to let Pitman go.

Town have needed a big quality centre forward and Pitman would be able to play that role.

With opportunities short at Ipswich, Pitman only making six appearances this season this could be a valuable asset to Town going forward if brought in.

Stefano Okaka of Anderlecht and Sasa Zdjelar of Olympiacos

Stefano Okaka

Stefano Okaka is a name many fans may have heard of, but not seen play.

Currently at Watford and is valued at £5.5m, Town could look to splash out on him this January. Standing at 6ft 1in tall, he would add height to the Town team.

Although he hasn't got the best scoring record, he has played for some good sides. These include Roma and Sampdoria, and he did have English football experience prior to moving to Watford.

He played 11 times for Fulham scoring two goals back in 2010 while on loan from Roma.

His best spell in front of goal was when he scored 15 goals in 37 games for Anderlecht.

Victor Anichebe

Victor Anichebe

Victor Anichebe has played for plenty of clubs and has been in and around English football for a while. We've asked it before but, would he be the right fit for Town?

The 28 year old stands at 6'3" and has a reputation for playing a rough and tumble but effective style of centre forward play.

Anichebe is out of contract next summer.

The big strikers wages might be an issue coming from Sunderland, however if Town could persuade him to come to the John Smiths Stadium he would be a useful acquisition.

Josip Drmic

Josip Drmic

Currently playing for Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has only played six times this season scoring one goal, however his early career scoring rate looks very good and Town manager David Wagner could resurrect his career like he has done with Kachunga.

Drmic is worth £3.4m in the transfer market, and while that would mean Town would have to once again break their transfer record.

It would send a statement out to the rest of the Championship that Town can spend money on quality players.

Sandro Wagner of Bremen and Tony Hibbert

Sandro Wagner

We haven't suggested this player on namesake alone - Wagner has started the new season for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in good form, scoring four goals in his seven games so far.

Wagner is not afraid of bringing in players for big money and it would take a big offer to prize Sandro Wagner away from the club he only just moved to last summer.

An unlikely target for January however it could be a possibility of a target going forward.

Middlesbrough's Kike vies for possession with Huddersfield Town's Mark Hudson

Kike

This name might ring a bell with a few fans, Kike who once played for Middlesbrough could be a good option for Town to look at in January.

Kike left Middlesbrough in February 2016, moving to SD Eibar in Spain, however the Spaniard could be tempted back if the right offer was made.

He played 53 games for Middlesbrough scoring 15 goals. Standing at 6ft 1in again he would give Town a different option up front and off the bench.

Vedad Ibisevic scores past Sergio Romero of Argentina

Vedad Ibisevic

Vedad Ibisevic is an experienced player and at 32 years of age he would know how to hold the ball up, when and if Town are protecting a lead.

Ibisevic is captain of Hertha BSC however his current deal runs out in the summer of 2017 and so would be able to be brought in on the cheap.

He could become a useful player if Town are still up and around the playoffs.

He so far has seven goals to his name this season playing ten games.