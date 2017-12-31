Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The January transfer window opens for business tomorrow morning, with Premier League teams set to scramble for some of th best talent from across the globe to ensure they meet their objectives at the end of the season.

Huddersfield Town are ahead of where many predicted them to be four months into the season, but we still may see the Terriers dip into the market to bolster their squad ahead of the home stretch.

One player heavily linked with a loan move to Town is Monaco defender Terence Kongolo, but fans will have to wait till later in the window to see if that deal - or any others - make it over the line.

Here are the crucial dates and times you need to know around the transfer window.

When does the window open?

Midnight on Monday, January 1.

When does it close?

The window slams shut at 11pm on Wednesday, January 31.

If deals are agreed before that time, some paperwork can be done the next day.

Leicester City left it too late to sign Adrien Silva last summer however, and the Portuguese midfielder has been in limbo ever since as his registration wasn't completed in time.

Clubs will be hoping they can get their deals done before that time in order to skip any similar disasters.

When is the next window?

Once the January transfer window closes, teams will have to wait until summer to be able to sign any other players.

Premier League teams have a shortened window, with clubs agreeing last season that no players could be brought in once the season is under way.

No such agreement is in place for Football League clubs currently.