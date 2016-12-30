Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner says he’s too busy with matches to think about the January transfer window.

Fans are eager to see whether the head coach, who has guided his side to fifth in the Championship on the back of 13 summer signings, makes any squad changes.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on his side's season so far Share this video Watch Next

The window opens on Sunday and runs through to Tuesday, January 31.

Town have been linked with a string of names, including German striker Terrence Boyd, currently with RB Leipzig, and former player Danny Ward, now at Championship rivals Rotherham United.

But Wagner insists he is far more concerned with Saturday’s home clash against Blackburn Rovers (12.30) and Monday’s visit to Wigan Athletic (3.00).

“The transfer window is not in my mind,” claimed the German, who has previously said he is monitoring the market but would be happy to carry on with his current pool of players,

“At this stage it is totally irrelevant to me.

“There are much more important things to think about, and playing Blackburn Rovers is my focus.”

Town are seeking a fifth straight win for the first time since the 2009/10 League One season, when the sequence included an FA Cup tie.

The last time they chalked up five league wins on the spin was in 2004/05, also in League One.

Wagner is without midfielder Jonathan Hogg because of a thigh injury.

Wideman Sean Scannell remains sidelined by an ankle problem.

Blackburn’s former Town loan defender Elliott Ward is also ruled out by an ankle injury.