Jason Davidson has joined Croatian champions HNK Rijeka after being released by Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Dutch side FC Groningen, having found first team opportunities limited with the Terriers.

Back in March 2016, Davidson spoke out against head coach David Wagner's selection policy, suggesting he should have been Town's first-choice left back .

The Aussie had made nine appearances in 23 under Wagner at that point, and went on to make just five more in his Town career.

Davidson was then loaned out to the Eredivisie side, where he made 22 appearances before being released by Town upon his return to West Yorkshire.

The defender announced his move on Twitter, saying: "Happy to have signed with Croation champions Rijeka.

"Can't wait to meet my new teammates and get started!!"