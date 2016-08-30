Jim White bingo: What will the Transfer Deadline Day master say first?

Jim White's name has become synonymous with Deadline Day since the first live Sky Sports extravaganza in the 2002-03 season.

Sky Sports have made the occasion like a second Christmas for football fans and the Scot has played a huge role in it's evolution, leading to his trademark yellow deadline day tie being placed in the National Football Museum in Manchester in 2013.

White's catchphrases are known by supporters across the land and when he arrives at Sky Sports News HQ tomorrow evening, the dulcet tone of his Glaswegian accent will make even the most pessimistic fans giddy with hope and excitement.

The broadcaster has become such a feature on deadline day that bookies are even taking bets on what White-ism he will say first.

But if you don't fancy a flutter, why not give Jim White bingo a shot?

Get your 3x3 bingo cards at the ready and fill in what you think the presenter will say first...

Sky Sports presenter Jim White speaks on air on Transfer Deadline Day 2014

At evens "the clock is ticking" is how Paddy Power believes the master of ceremonies will open up, with "thanks Natalie" next most likely at 7/4.

"You'll hear it here first" is at 4/1, with "a Sky Sports exclusive" at 5/1 and "before the window slams shut" and "this just in" locked together at 6/1.

My personal favourite "we are now live from Harry's car window" is at 33/1 alongside a bunch of phrases including "come and get me plea", "spotted at the airport" and looks set to snub".

Harry Redknapp was famed for his deadline day deals - and car window interviews

If you don't fancy a favourite, why not have a punt on "damp squib" at odds of 50/1 or rank outsider "Paddy Power make me paranoid about my cliches" at 66/1.

Although this deadline day may be a quiet one for Huddersfield Town fans , Jim White's broadcasting will keep the supporters captivated even if no one "puts pen to paper".

