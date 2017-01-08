Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jimmy Watson proved to be a very significant signing by Andy Beattie when he arrived at Leeds Road in May 1952 from Motherwell.

He cost just £16,000 and in those far-off pre-internet days, the Town faithful knew nothing whatsoever about him. (Or perhaps, nothing watsonever about him!).

Town had just been relegated from the First Division for the first time in their history and there was plenty of doom and gloom around the club.

That, however was dispelled within the first two or three weeks of the new season, as a rejuvenated team proceeded to launch a splendid promotion campaign.

Beattie had kept faith with the majority of the relegated team: he merely brought in Ron Staniforth (a right-back) and Tommy Cavanagh, a utility forward, both from Stockport County (the team he managed before coming to Town) and Watson.

He obviously knew all about Staniforth and Cavanagh, and they were inspired signings, but what of Watson? He was an experienced player (he had 147 appearances for Motherwell) and Andy Beattie was not short of reliable information about the soccer scene in his native Scotland.

Jimmy Watson proved to be just the right man for the job - he slotted in to the Inside-Right berth as to the manner born. Number 8 had been something of a problem position in the previous 1951-1952 season.

No fewer than nine different Town players wore that shirt: Nightingale (7), Jeff Taylor (4), Glazzard (8), Kelly (3), McGarry (3), Hassall (4), Simpson (4) Frear (1) and Boot (8).

This constant switching was indicative of the desperation of a relegation season but the arrival of Watson brought stability, competence and reliability to the position -he needed no time to acclimatise himself or “bed in”.

Andy Beattie never needed to give him instructions: he was a seasoned professional with an ingrained instinct for the game. In those long-lost days, managers didn’t over-theorise, or tell players to “execute their plans”. They would have been laughed at. If you had a good bunch of intelligent players, you just wound them up and sent them out on to the field.

Watson clicked straightaway. Town now had a team of very good footballers, with a range of different abilities. That team was greater than the sum of its parts. Watson, in some ways, was the missing link. He was the final piece in Andy Beattie’s jig-saw that turned a struggling team into a great one.

Town have had quite a number of players from Scotland over the years . Several have been excellent, but some have struggled, usually because they failed to settle in their new country.

Joe Harper was a brilliant player and we saw flashes of his brilliance when he was with us, but we never saw the consistent best of him . More recently, Paul Dixon played for two and a half years for Town, but never really seemed at home. He jumped at the chance to return to Dundee United, his former club and now has clocked up nearly 200 appearances for them.

Jimmy Watson was born on 16 January 1924 at Plean in Stirlingshire: so he was 28 when he joined Town. He played as a junior for Armadale Thistle before he moved to Motherwell.

For them he scored 48 goals in 147 appearances, which is a very good striking rate. For Town, he scored 29 goals in 140 appearances, which probably reflects the somewhat deeper role he was required to play for us. He didn’t miss many when a chance came along, however, because he had such a good positional sense.

In that promotion season of 52/53, Town won their first match, drew the second and won the third, fourth and fifth. This last was a 6-0 success against Barnsley.

The next fixture, on the Tuesday after, was against Doncaster Rovers at Belle Vue and a big crowd of Town supporters went along, rather assuming that what had been done to Barnsley was bound to happen to Donny.

We got a rude awakening that evening. The Rovers Player-Manager was Peter Doherty and his team gave us a hard time of it. I don’t think Doherty actually played in the match: if he had, I’m sure I would have remembered it.

The Donny players were certainly psyched up for the challenge (as was their crowd) and we found ourselves in a virtual cup-tie – and what’s more, a very physical cup-tie.

There were no fewer than 27,614 spectators at Belle Vue that evening, with the home fans enjoying the rough and tumble. Town’s cultured forward line never got going: one or two of them looked as though they didn’t want to be there.

Jimmy Watson, however, did not mind at all: he battled away like a good-un. He nipped in to snatch an early goal, then relished the backs-to-the-wall struggle.

That was the first match in which he really made his mark. We realised that we had a battler. As the season went on, however, his all-round qualities became apparent. On a bright, fine day, with a dry pitch, Jimmy joined in the flowing football, prompting and pressing: on the tough days, however, with a sticky pitch and the opposition boots flying in, he was in his element, scrapping and competing.

He picked up an injury in February 1953 and did not play again that season: fortunately, however, Town had Tommy Cavanagh in reserve to slot in. Tommy was a very useful man indeed. Watson missed 14 matches in the season and Willie Davie, his inside-left partner, missed 11. Cavanagh, who played in 21 matches, could cover for either of them.

After gaining promotion, Town returned to First Division action in 1953-54. They played with flair and freedom, with a 6-3 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane a September highlight. The third round of the FA Cup, however, on January 9, brought us down with a jolt. We lost 4-0 to West Ham United and worse still, we lost Len Quested with a broken leg.

Who could replace Quested for Huddersfield Town ’s next match? That was the question all the Town regulars were asking.

When the team was published in the Examiner on Friday January 15, 1954 (in those days we didn’t have to wait for managers trying to outwit the opposition) there at No 6 was Jimmy Watson.

A bit of a surprise, but it turned out to be an inspired choice on the part of Andy Beattie. Watson played 13 consecutive matches as a wing-half, helping us to finish third in the First Division, our highest league position in my lifetime.

In the season after that (54/55), Watson was an ever-present, playing in 42 league games and 6 cup-ties - he had reached the peak of his career.

Then injuries started to take their toll and he played just 23 matches in 55/56 and 17 in 56/57.

In August 1957, with Bill Shankly now installed as Town Manager , 33 year-old Jimmy decided to return to Scotland and joined Dunfermline Athletic. He played 58 games for them and retired in 1959.

He holds a richly deserved place among the Town greats, with his superb close control and keen eye for the defence-splitting pass. He was capped just twice by his country: meagre recognition for a very fine player in the Scottish football tradition.