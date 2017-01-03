Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town made it five SkyBet Championship wins out of six with a 1-0 victory over strugglers Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

Nahki Wells' 80th minute strike, pouncing on a rebound from an Elias Kachunga shot, separated the two sides in a hard-fought encounter lacking any real quality throughout.

The victory comes just 48 hours after David Wagner's side drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium and signs off a productive festive period which has seen the club claim seven points from a possible nine.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner's Football Writer Blake Welton assesses the victory.

1. David Wagner's Gamble Paid Off

With two games in 48 hours many expected a few personnel changes but few could have imagined as many as seven before kick-off.

The squad rotation certainly didn't help Huddersfield Town produce their usual free-flowing football but it's testament to the strength in depth of David Wagner's squad a win could still be ground out from such an ugly encounter.

2. It may be time for Harry Bunn to move on

Although a win is a win, too many players were below-par with Harry Bunn the most noticeable – being substituted just before the hour mark for the returning Joe Lolley.

With transfer speculation Barnsley are preparing a bid for the 24-year-old, perhaps it may be time for the player to seek pastures new.

Since arriving at the John Smith's Stadium in December 2013, Bunn's versatility as both a winger or a forward has ultimately been his undoing – seeing the player struggle to cement a first-team place with his career stagnating at the club.

3. Clean Sheets provide a platform on which to build on

Despite changing the entire back four in front of keeper Danny Ward, Huddersfield Town went on to claim their sixth clean sheet of the season.

With Town too often struggling to put away chances at the other end in matches, it is crucial the defence is kept tight with Jon Gorenc Stankovic particularly impressing with another solid performance.

4. The return of Joe Lolley could be like a new signing

Joe Lolley's return from a toe injury sustained back in August at Aston Villa was a joy to behold for the travelling Town faithful.

Although just a first step back to recovery, the forward's thirty minute cameo in place of Harry Bunn was encouraging - full of enthusiastic running and endeavour.

David Wagner's side still need another forward this month but Lolley's return is a timely reminder there are still options available among the current squad personnel.

5. Aaron Mooy contribution is crucial at both ends of the pitch

Aaron Mooy's contribution going forward is plain for all to see, the talisman who is the tock that makes Town tick.

But against Wigan Athletic his more defensive attributes came to the fore as the Australian was the first to the majority of the Latics threatening balls into the box - particularly from Jordi Gomez's corners.