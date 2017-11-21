Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Under 23 captain Regan Booty was full of praise for hat trick hero Joe Lolley today after Monday’s 4-1 Development victory over Barnsley.

Lolley secured all three points for The Terriers with a six-minute hat trick shortly after the break, and Booty (who had opened the scoring) was keen to applaud the winger following his impressive performance.

“He’s got great ability and when he comes down and plays for us you can see that,” Booty said.

“As a player, Joe deserves everything he gets because he works so hard and, obviously, he got that hat trick and he completely deserves it.”

Lolley has been plagued with injuries since last season’s promotion-winning campaign and is yet to feature for David Wagner’s side in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old will be hoping his performances for the Development side can help draft him back into the first-team picture once again.

The 19-year-old Booty’s goal came from a whipped-in left-foot effort which beat the keeper into his right hand top corner.

“I’m not sure I meant it, but I’ll claim it,” Booty said.

“I think in games like that you always need an early goal and, in recent weeks, we haven’t been getting that lift and we’ve been getting beaten.

“So I didn’t mean it, but it was nice to get the goal to set us on the way to a win.”

Monday’s win over Barnsley was Town’s third of the season, lifting then from the foot of the table up to ninth in the Professional Development North division heading into next week’s trip to Burnley.