By Molly Burke

Huddersfield Town Under 23s eased their way to victory over Barnsley this afternoon, with Joe Lolley grabbing a hat trick to gift Town a 4-1 win and the three points.

As expected Kasey Palmer started as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury following his return to action for the U23s last week.

The duo of Collin Quaner and Abdelhamid Sabiri both featured after making substitute appearances in the first team's 4-0 loss to Bournemouth, while the linked-away Ryan Schofield started between the sticks.

Joe Lolley also continued to start for the U23s after failing to make his way into the first team picture this season.

The hosts took an early lead after Regan Booty whipped a shot in from the right which curled nicely into the top corner, with the Terriers heading into the break one to the good at half time.

Joe Lolley doubled Town's lead four minutes into the second half, but Barnsley responded quickly with a goal from the lively Steve Mallan getting them back into the game.

The visitors' celebrations didn't last long however, as before Lolley claimed a hat trick within six minutes, gifting Town another two goals and a comfortable 4-1 victory.