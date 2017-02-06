Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Denilson Carvalho and Rarmani Edmonds-Green celebrated the award of first professional contracts by scoring as Huddersfield Town Under 23s claimed a first win in four Professional Development League matches.

Their fellow second-year academy scholars Cedwyn Scott, a striker, and Luca Colville, an attacking midfielder, have also been offered deals.

But keeper Owen Brooke, defenders Callum Elliott and Harry Clibbens and midfielder Alfie Raw will leave Town at the end of the season.

Frankie Bunn’s Under 23 side featured both Joe Lolley , who hit a post, and keeper Joel Coleman in the 2-1 win at Crewe Alexandra.

And two trialists, former Republic of Ireland Under 18 and Leeds United striker Frankie Mulhern and midfielder Ryan Hill, were in the starting XI while forward Callum Bunting came off the bench.

Hill and Bunting have been playing local football in the Wycombe area.

Mulhern was unable to take advantage of a couple of first-half chances.

Former Arsenal and Watford junior forward Carvalho opened the scoring on 69 minutes with a deflected shot.

Centre-back Edmonds-Green, who joined Town from the Nike Academy, headed home powerfully from a Regan Booty corner 10 minutes later.

Midfielder Joe Lynch pulled one back for Crewe with a sidefoot finish from a cross, but Town held out.

Bunn’s side are back, in action on Sunday.

They face Liverpool in an Under 23 Premier League Cup group tie (2.00).

The game is at Curzon Ashton, where Town are playing their home matches in the competition.

With the top two making the round of 16, Bunn’s side are second in Group G, two points above West Bromwich Albion and three above Ipswich Town with two games to go.

Liverpool have a four-point lead at the top of the section.