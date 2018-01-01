Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Joe Lolley is hoping to get more game time going forward and says he has been frustrated so far that he hasn't had the opportunity to shine in the Premier League.

Lolley, who was playing university football no more than five years ago, believes he has what it takes to make it in the top flight, and has impressed coming off the bench in Town's previous two home matches.

Lolley said: "It has been a frustrating time for me, but in the last few weeks I have been given an opportunity and hopefully I have shown enough in the few cameos I have had to stay around the squad and try to get more minutes on the pitch.

"We have always had a good relationship, the manager and I. He has been honest with me and I have been honest with him.

“He has said what he has wanted from me. I have gone away, worked hard and made sure in training and in games that I have done what I needed to do. Recently it's paid off and hopefully it continues.

"I am happy to play in any role the manager gives me. I think I can be effective in any of those positions across the three in behind the striker."

Lolley was involved in the game against Burnley on Saturday when he came on as a second-half substitute to help Town secure a 0-0 draw.

He said: "Burnley are a tough team and it's no surprise that they are at the top end of the table because they are a very good side. They have got a game plan and know what they are doing.

"We didn't play the football that we wanted to, some of that was down to the weather conditions, but also because they nullified us in certain areas where we like to play.

“They get around the pitch well and are a very organised team to play against who are hard to break down."

Lolley reflected on a whirlwind year and said that the first target for 2018 was to achieve the points tally needed to survive in the Premier League.

"First and foremost we need to achieve survival in this league and make sure we are in this league come next year,” he said.

“Once we have secured that then we can see where we go from there, but the first target is survival and that is all anyone at this club right now is focused on.

"It has been a whirlwind of a year and the last 18 months, when you look back and see where the club was back then to where it is now, it's quite amazing really. We are playing in front of sell-out crowds every week in the Premier League.

"Burnley have done fantastic to come up and to do what they are doing, and we all know about Leicester's achievements, so for us to follow their example would be great."