The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town keeper Joel Coleman has hailed the influence of teammate Rob Green since his summer arrival at the John Smith's Stadium.

Green joined Town from Leeds United in the off-season, but is yet to make an appearance for the Terriers.

But that doesn't mean the 37-year-old has not been a welcome addition to the squad, with the ex-England stopper sharing his expertise with both Coleman and Town number one Jonas Lossl.

After helping Town to a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, Coleman said: "Obviously Rob Green is very experienced and he helps us.

"He helps Jonas as well because he's been there and done it in the Premier League and he's still a top-quality goalkeeper.

"Me and Jonas learn from him every day and I learn off Jonas as well because he's playing very well this season up to now.

"Hopefully at one point I might get my chance, but he's doing a very good job."

He added: "I love the competition - it pushes me to work harder every day in training and when I get my chance I've just got to take it with both hands.

"Hopefully I get a few more chances towards the end of the season."

Coleman, who joined Town from Oldham Athletic in summer 2016, has also had to adapt to a new goalkeeping coach, with Paul Clements taking over from Nick Colgan in July.

On his new coach, the stopper said: "Everything has been going well so far.

"He's been working on the weaknesses in my game and hopefully I can put it out there on the field when I do get out there.

"I was just so excited to get out there today [Saturday].

"I love winning and hopefully that can continue in the next round."